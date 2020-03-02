Editor:
After seeing a statement from you concerning how “fair and unbiased" your paper is I decided to do a small survey myself. From 2/16 through 2/23 you posted 18 from liberal haters and 2 praising our president. Don’t think you're as unbiased as you claim. Begs the question, do you even know who your customers are?
In reply to the letter writer who claimed more Dems in Florida then conservatives, why do Republicans keep winning all the elections? It’s a “red state” for a reason.
David Siler
Rotonda Lakes
