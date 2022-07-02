A recent Daily Sun “Our View” opinion column entitled, “Title IX Too Important for Politics” was a timely and vivid reminder of the importance of the passing of Title IX 50 years ago. Title IX, prohibits sex-based discrimination in school, universities and other educational organizations that receive federal funding. Title IX, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, helped level the playing field for women’s sports and other programs by outlawing discrimination based on sex. It has been integral for years to the increased participation of women in sports.
Several times in the Sun’s column there was reference to “divisive partisan politics”. Were they insinuating that some in politics are against equal opportunity for women in sports? No, I assume what they were somewhat awkwardly referring to is the probable destruction of women’s sports due to the federal government’s intent to change the definition of sex-based discrimination to allow men who believe it is possible for them to change their sex and thus participate in women’s sports competition.
I applaud the Sun for suggesting that this should not be a divisive issue, but their unwillingness to advocate for women’s rights over the misguided and anti-scientific falsehood that a person can change their sex is intellectually dishonest and an insult to women everywhere. It’s past time to address this dishonesty that is subjecting employers, teachers, students and churches to false claims of bigotry and hate.
