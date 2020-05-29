Editor:
A tip of the hat to the Sun editorial staff for presenting an adult, balanced assessment of the COVID-19 issue on May 12. While not fully aware of all the various publications, I can say that this is the first time I’ve seen the issue presented in the context of viewing it as completely uncharted territory with no playbook to guide those placed in a position to make ground braking decisions while balancing disparate opinions coming from dedicated advisors with entirely different points of view.
Many years ago Admiral “Bull” Halsey is reputed to have said “There are no great men, there are only great challenges which ordinary men like you and I must meet.” Indeed as we look across the spectrum of actions being taken we see these ordinary men and woman doing their best to address that which they surly wish they didn’t have to do.
Don Messner
Port Charlotte
