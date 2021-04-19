Editor:
Sun Cash Prize Puzzles are driving me crazy! I did come very close to winning one time when I only had one incorrect answer. Many of the answers have absolutely no more reason for being correct than because the writer assumes (making an ass out of u and me) the answers to be correct for e.g., “For a (Peach or Beach) to be its best, lots of sun is necessary. The puzzle’s author says Beach not Peach because peaches' main requirement for sun is only at harvest time! Give me a break! (Yes, I answered peach.) the clue did not single out harvest time as a clue. It simple indicated in general a peach needs sun which it does if it is going to be fit to eat. Furthermore, I for one prefer a cloudy day at the beach!
Another e.g., “Take your time when cutting that,” cautions instructor, referring to Hem or Gem that the apprentice is working on. The puzzle’s author says a valuable Gem would probably warrant more than a brief note of caution. A gem definitely requires caution and one takes their time because this is as much an art as a science. While on the other hand with today’s advance equipment fabric can be measured and cut in seconds. Yes, I chose gem, the logical answer! Why do I keep doing these puzzles?
Deborah Hancik
Punta Gorda
