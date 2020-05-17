Editor:

I am a 54-year-old high school dropout with a GED, “… a couple of college credits and a top-notch brain” and a paramedic for almost 30 years in my working years. Like the 90-year-old letter writer of May 4, who was a former accountant and bookkeeper, I also like working with numbers.

In her letter, the accountant blasted the Sun for reporting that the U.S.A. has surpassed Italy in the number of COVID-19 deaths, offered up per-capita ratios as “proof” of something (I’m not sure what), then the following challenge: “U.S.A. deaths 20,000; Italy deaths 18,000. Figure it out.”

Well, since 20,000 > 18,000, I guess the Sun was right in reporting that the U.S.A. has surpassed Italy in the number of deaths from COVID-19. So … good job, Sun!

E. Scott Heinis

Port Charlotte

