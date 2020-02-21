Editor:
In reference to the letter, you hit the nail on the head with your critique of the Sun's headlines on President Trump's State of the Union speech. As far as the Sun being the only game on town, you can get a much more Trump-friendly paper delivered to your home for half the cost. Try the New York Post.
Gary Duryea
Punta Gorda
