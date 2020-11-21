Editor:
Our daily newspaper should report local news and not so much of events in surrounding counties.
This morning's paper is typical with surrounding county's events being reported more than local news. The Local News section is a good example with Sarasota commissioners the lead article. Sarasota has newspaper coverage and apparently their reporters are more active, giving our paper free "news."
Our annual price for home delivery is about $330 and my suggestion for the publisher of the Charlotte Sun is to use some of these subscription monies along with monies from those too many full page and colored ads for cars, furniture etc. to hire and pay good reporters. Encourage them to snoop out local news and give us a higher quality newspaper to enjoy with our morning coffee.
Our county has now about 200,000 residents and certainly should support enough news rather than copying the AP reporting and surrounding county's events.
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
