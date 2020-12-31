Editor:
I like news, that's why I read the newspaper. I also am interested in others opinions, which is why I read Letters to the Editor and the Viewpoint page. What I don't like at all are news articles with snarky comments by reporters.
This happens frequently with the AP stories printed. But the headline article of Trump vetoing the defense bill was really the worst. In the third paragraph the reporter states President Trump was "holed up at the White House, stewing about his election loss and escalating his standoff with Republicans as he pushed fraudulent conspiracy theories and tried to pressure them to back is efforts to overturn the results."
This was clearly the reporter's bias, and yes, hatred of the President had no place in responsible reporting. Whatever someone's personal views, printing something like this is not news. If The Daily Sun wants to print AP stories, please make sure to leave out nasty comments that have no bearing on an article.
Angela Wade
Punta Gorda
