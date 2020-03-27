Editor:
As a 75-year-old daily Sun reader for over 30 years, I found your column of "apology" to your readers outrageous and unnecessary.
Has our new Sun decided that freedom of speech no longer exists. You clearly state in the rules for letters that you take no responsibility for content. If that is a true statement, why on earth would you apologize for any letter printed. If people choose to be "incensed" about anything, that is their choice. No one can make you do or feel anything. If you don't agree with something, you can choose not to read it or just dismiss it from your mind.
Adults can agree to disagree. Apparently some folks just thrive on "infuriating" others. When they succeed, the power belongs to them and not you.
This reader found your "apology" extremely disappointing. Some folks like to offend and others seem to enjoy being offended. The lovely Serenity Prayer reminds us that we can only control ourselves.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
