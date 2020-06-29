Editor:
Finally, a letter writer, who wrote what I have wondered for years! The writer was right on the money asking why everything we do is identified by race. On the one hand we say there is racism in America, it is unacceptable, it needs to stop and then we identify everyone by race.
We gave the Congressional Black Caucus, the Hispanic Caucus, the first Black person to do this or that, and on and on and on. All of this perpetuates race division. Don't want racism — stop doing that. We are all Americans if we live here legally. If we are to stop racism, we have to stop separating ourselves by color and ethnicity. That is where it will begin.
I want to see others as people, not colors. People can have differences and when we do we can deal with them as equals when we do not allow race to define and separate us. A great place for this to start is with you - the media. The Sun could lead the way. One paper changes and eventually others will follow suit. Be a thought leader instead of a follower!
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
