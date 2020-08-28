Editor:
For the second time in eight days, two “fictional” letters were published in your Letters to the Editor. Last week, it was an individual from Englewood who railed against the President, making obvious false preposterous allegations. In today’s edition, a letter appeared from a writer based in Bradenton. Statements made were clearly untrue or based on his opinion, not facts. So, I must ask: Where was the fact-checking regarding those two letters?
Recently, when the wife of a current Airport Authority board member poured out her heart over the way her husband was allegedly attacked by the Grant Family, the paper refused to print it. The basis for the decision was that certain statements in the letter were a gray area. Tells me you had an agenda in favor of Vanessa Grant Oliver.
As a frequent writer, I too have complained about arbitrary decisions made by the paper regarding my letters, but to no avail.
There seems to be two standards, one for pro-Republicans and one for others. The public is not fooled one bit by your bias, and it is disgraceful.
Freedom of the press is a sacred responsibility that grants a great amount of latitude to publishers, but “anything goes” that furthers that publisher’s political agenda is not one of them. You have an obligation to be fair and impartial. When you continually fail to fulfill that sacred trust, you will suffer in the pocketbook.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.