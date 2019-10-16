Editor:
Kudos to Ben Baugh and the Sun sports writers for their in-depth interviews of all our student athletes.
You realize they really care about the kids when they interview them. They go beyond just statistics. They add personal and up-close profiles of the athletes. This type of effort tells me the reporter actually cares about the student.
I was amazed they actually wrote about fencing. It is quite popular throughout the world, but not exactly a high profile sports in Charlotte County.
It is this kind of reporting that shows the dedication and caring of the sports staff. I shall keep my second job so I am able to continue my subscription.
Harry Thomas
Punta Gorda
