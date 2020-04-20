Editor:
Again, I read in today's editorial you dumping on the governor on his handling of the virus. I am sure we would be in better in better hands if we had elected the candidate your paper had endorsed in 2018, found drunk out of his mind in a hotel room surrounded by drugs.
John Rush
Rotonda West
