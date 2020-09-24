Editor:

The September 11th front page headline was a disservice to your readers. Nowhere in the article does it mention why the Democrats blocked McConnell's skinny bill. The article made it sound like the Democrats were just refusing to help the average citizen, when in reality they were protecting them from corporate greed.

Nowhere in the article does it mention that McConnell's $300 billion, so called “virus bill” contained zero ($0) in direct stimulus payments to the average person. But it did give $161 million to the coal industry! Really! That's what this country needs when people can't afford food, utilities or their rent or mortgage? Why wasn't that in the article?

Now I ask you, “How would you have voted?” More corporate greed or no bill?

Usually the Sun does a good job of reporting each side of political issues, But this time, you failed big time!

Henrietta Garrison

Port Charlotte

