Editor:
Your Sunday, Jan. 26 edition front page took me by surprise. Your newspaper has managed to show its true bias against the President of the United State and political reporting for the Democratic party. As a U.S. citizen, I have watched the Impeachment Trial with tremendous interest to hear both sides of the articles of impeachment.
The article published "Trump lawyers argue Democrats just want to overturn election" concerning the most important event in the history of the U.S, you managed to dedicate approximate 3 inches to the Impeachment Trial of approximately 22 inches of the front page. The headlines for the article took up approximately half of the story. Your newspaper clearly demonstrated your partisan view on the impeachment trial of Pres. Donald Trump. The front page had 3/4 of the page dedicated to "Tortoise, Interrupted" with the emphasis on depressed turtles and how "it may be your fault."
The impeachment trial also has smaller font than the Tortoise article. The other article on the front page was an editorial article by Jim Gouvellis, executive editor, "What the world needs now is not more love...". The tortoise article could have been placed appropriately in Section D, along with the article "Spending Koal-ity Time with marsupials at ZooTampa." The editorial is usually found in the Section E, Perspectives. Did you really think your reading audience wouldn't notice the change in your format for the day? It was too obvious.
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
