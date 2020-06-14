Editor:
Your constant cheer-leading of our commissioners is difficult to stomach. Please take off your rose-colored glasses and put down your pom poms, and ponder the following.
This is a commission which has given one massive sweetheart deal after another to large developers and builders. It’s mastered the art of the giveaway. It’s refused to require these large builders to pay appropriate impact fees, choosing instead for taxpayers to make up for the lost revenue. It’s granted totally unreasonable increases to county department budgets without any push back whatsoever. Fiscal responsibility is absent from this board.
Worse yet, this board’s vision for the county is a disturbing one. It, along with our zoning board, longs for over-development. They see no potential negative effects resulting from any development including Allegiant Air’s SunSucker resort. They desire more people, traffic, spending, and taxes, including the completely unnecessary, regressive additional 1% sales tax. Their overriding goal is to turn Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda into the next Fort Myers without a real beach.
Sadly, you are firmly entrenched in our commissioners’ back pockets. Any commissioner who seeks re-election, even those who accept money from Allegiant, Private Equity Group etc, is guaranteed your endorsement. You continually stack the deck against any would be challengers, and then hypocritically ask why there are none. Why not re-evaluate your inappropriate adoration of our commissioners before the usefulness of “your” newspaper is reduced to house-training puppies?
Jim Fuccillo
Port Charlotte
