Editor:
Reference: Monday, June 22, “Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities” photograph.
I can honestly say that I have never seen a photograph in a newspaper where the President of the United States is blurred out. I think I know what the Associated Press is attempting to say with this photograph.
Don’t say this was the best picture the Associated Press could take. If it is, I will see if I can get a job taking pictures with my cellphone. Sun newspapers continues to report the liberal left opinion, not unbiased news.
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
