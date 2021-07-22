I would like to start out with a positive comment. First about one of your staff writers Nancy Semon on her article on July 19 about the cost of rent these days, and the excellent way she made her point about how of how much money a person needed to earn per hour to afford just an average month’s payment. So first off, give that girl a raise. With Florida being a right to work state, the unions that pressure companies back in the day to get us livable wage and benefits no longer exist today. But now many of our GOP legislators look at the thought of a $15 minimum wage and affordable health care as a bridge too far. I didn’t mean to get political, “but the devil made me do it.”
Now back to the newspaper, in particular the new sports page format, which I can’t make many positive comments on. Large print, double spacing, repeated fact and the word “Late” at the end of every scoring result if the game starts after 8 p.m. The results are less sporting news while using twice the space as before. I think and I’m sure a lot of other readers would like you to put the sport page deadline to bed a couple hours later and not worry about getting my paper delivered by 4 a.m. By 6 a.m. would be just fine. Sorry I can’t suggest any pay raises for these bad decisions.
