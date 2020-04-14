Editor:
Many of us may remember reading “A Modest Proposal” by Johnathan Swift in high school English class. Irish families in 1729 were typically very poor and yet had several children. Swift’s “proposal” to ease their poverty, therefore, was to have the Irish eat babies.
As teenagers, we were shocked by Swift’s outlandish suggestion, until we learned that his proposal was satire.
Fast forward 291 years to the COVID-19 virus now plaguing the U.S. population. On March 22, a letter to the editor shocked a lot of us, until some people opined that the writer, like Swift, was a satirist. Just as he had abhorred England’s inaction in helping the Irish poor, our modern writer was satirizing the idea that the coronavirus was chiefly affecting senior citizens. Therefore, those who have chastised the Sun’s apology for printing the letter were, in my opinion, correct.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
