Editor
I would like to give a great big “shout-out” to everyone who performed at the March 24 “Suncoast Statesmen’s Harmony Showcase” at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
The afternoon was amazing. So many talented people.
The Suncoast Statesmen started the afternoon off and then brought it home with the final number, which saw all the performers on stage with them. In between the audience was entertained by the “The Enharmonics” the honors chorus from Port Charlotte High School. “Nostalgia Express” a seniors quartet from the Ontario District of Barbershoppers. “Throwback” who placed third at the Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention. And, I don’t want to forget to mention the chorus quartets, “Just for Now,” "Border X-Sing,” “Seems Like Old Times,” and “Due North.”
I’m sure everyone went home singing one or more of their songs in their heads just like I did. Thank you to everyone who organized this outstanding afternoon. It's on my 2020 calendar for next year.
Dorothy Chabot
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.