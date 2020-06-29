Editor:

Thank you Englewood Sun for publishing an informative newspaper that is honest and factual. Some readers of this paper constantly complain about fake news. By definition it is false information that is broadcast or published for fraudulent or politically motivated purposes.

Factual news from sites like Facebook and twitter have been "draconian." Their use of artificial intelligence and automated spam filters has resulted in deletion and distortion of facts by legitimate news sources. Some of your readers call legitimate news "the enemy of the people." The readers who perceive this newspaper as biased must not have much in the way of deductive reasoning.

It is well known the President lies and distorts, facts, unfortunately many Trump supporters have closed their minds to deductive reasoning when facts are checked and found untrue. How are they not embarrassed for Trump, themselves and our country? It is absolutely important that news outlets call out just facts and now allow anyone or any organization to delegitimize the truth.

John Kraigenow

Port Charlotte

