Editor:
Your Viewpoint on transgender students mystifies me.
Girls have had a long struggle to be able to compete in sports at school or college. Why interfere with what they have accomplished? For every transgender student picked by a coach a girl is denied a place on the team.
Can you explain why this item was in the first 10 executive orders signed by President Biden? Transgender players are not restricted from boys teams. Is this part of everyone who plays gets a medal? The Sun has already alienated a considerable portion of the conservatives in this county, this should add a few ladies to that number.
Bill Reid
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.