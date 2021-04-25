Editor:

Your Viewpoint on transgender students mystifies me.

Girls have had a long struggle to be able to compete in sports at school or college. Why interfere with what they have accomplished? For every transgender student picked by a coach a girl is denied a place on the team.

Can you explain why this item was in the first 10 executive orders signed by President Biden? Transgender players are not restricted from boys teams. Is this part of everyone who plays gets a medal? The Sun has already alienated a considerable portion of the conservatives in this county, this should add a few ladies to that number.

Bill Reid

Punta Gorda

