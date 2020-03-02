Editor:
The long interview with the Sunseeker/Allegiant officials seemed more of the same-old-same-old – platitudes about the rosy picture. We all want the venture to succeed, but the underpinning of the project’s success is based on the flow of tourists who will come here. The bosses have pulled in their horns about the complex being nine buildings (now three), but they continue to float the projection of 300,000 annual visitors. Well, we the locals, know the pluses and minuses of our area, to wit:
A. We (Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda) have no state or local beach, and a minimum of marinas. B. We have no theme park, historical site/attraction, or other draw that has national attention. C. Our existing hotels and motels charge under $200. Are tourists going to pay 50% more to be in a new building?
And by the way, where are all the cars going to be parked? There isn’t a surface parking lot for each building, so the cars are going indoors somewhere. I doubt that each building has floors set aside for parking space – does that mean walking to the single building that provides parking?
That $450 million investment has to be ‘made good’ somehow. I’m thinking we should prepare, in the near future, for the alternative bonanza, a casino.
Alan Raynor
Port Charlotte
