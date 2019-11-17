Editor:

This is my opinion on the Sunseeker Resort. Yes, the Sunseeker will look very nice, especially compared to its surroundings. But is that a problem?

In my opinion, the buildings around the Sunseeker are not as pleasing to the eye. People residing at the Sunseeker will have a nice view while at the resort, but when they leave to go out on the town they are going to be pretty disappointed at the out-dated area around it.

I think a renovation is much needed around that area to complete the look. Have the people who have already bought rooms seen the area around it, or just the pictures online?

Rachel Barr

Punta Gorda

