Editor:
I question your May 22 "Our View" coronavirus blame for Sunseeker. Could the detriments of this program been better managed? A seasoned businessman evaluates and quantifies risk versus benefit.
In a new venture lacking historical supporting data, most successful organizations (commercial or government) will test their project on a limited scale to assess the probable outcome. With that outcome, a decision (yes, no or modify the original plan) is prompted.
In view of the impact on all parties, could Sunseeker have divided their project into phases and tested a portion (10-20%) before becoming over-committed or initiating a lengthy/unattractive delay? Could this approach provide an optimum alternative today? Some time ago I emailed the CEO of Allegiant with no response.
Aside from this issue, I recommended this approach for Murdock Village many years ago. Test the development on 100 acres before taking on "the whole hog."
Ted Boiman
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.