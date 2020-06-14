Editor:

I question your May 22 "Our View" coronavirus blame for Sunseeker. Could the detriments of this program been better managed? A seasoned businessman evaluates and quantifies risk versus benefit.

In a new venture lacking historical supporting data, most successful organizations (commercial or government) will test their project on a limited scale to assess the probable outcome. With that outcome, a decision (yes, no or modify the original plan) is prompted.

In view of the impact on all parties, could Sunseeker have divided their project into phases and tested a portion (10-20%) before becoming over-committed or initiating a lengthy/unattractive delay? Could this approach provide an optimum alternative today? Some time ago I emailed the CEO of Allegiant with no response.

Aside from this issue, I recommended this approach for Murdock Village many years ago. Test the development on 100 acres before taking on "the whole hog."

Ted Boiman

Port Charlotte

