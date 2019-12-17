Editor:
A recent article in the Sun stated that the county does not have qualified inspectors to handle the magnitude of the Sunseeker project.
Thus, the company was given approval to hire their own inspectors. Are the commissioners partially blinded by this whole project? Wouldn't a common sense approach be for the commissioners to hire independent inspectors and then be reimbursed by Sunseeker? We would then have a true arms-length transaction.
Talk about "letting the Fox in the chicken coop."
Just sayin'!
Joe Gregory
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.