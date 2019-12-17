Editor:

A recent article in the Sun stated that the county does not have qualified inspectors to handle the magnitude of the Sunseeker project.

Thus, the company was given approval to hire their own inspectors. Are the commissioners partially blinded by this whole project? Wouldn't a common sense approach be for the commissioners to hire independent inspectors and then be reimbursed by Sunseeker? We would then have a true arms-length transaction.

Talk about "letting the Fox in the chicken coop."

Just sayin'!

Joe Gregory

Punta Gorda

