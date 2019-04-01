Editor:
Many CRA residents have expressed concerns over adequate parking for Sunseeker patrons.
Here is the required parking from the Riverwalk requirements and the Waterfront Overlay Standards. Economic Development (in public) assured everyone Sunseeker would follow all requirements.
That means they need: 783 hotel rooms at one space per room, plus one space per 20 rooms (staff). That equals 822 spaces. Also, 63,721 square feet of restaurant at one space per 100 square feet equals 632 spaces. Then, 37,744 square feet retail at one space per 200 square feet requires another 189 spaces. Finally, for 36,200 square feet for a convention center at five spaces per 1000 square feet calls for another 181 spaces.
Add up all those spaces and you would need 1,824 parking spaces.
A standard parking space is 9 feet by 18 feet, or 162 square feet. So Sunseeker must provide 295,488 square feet for parking spaces.
Now, we will see what the county allows them to get away with.
Garland Wilson
Port Charlotte
