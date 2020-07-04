Editor:
Sunseeker Resorts. I am amazed at the problems some people have with Sunseeker. They assume that the county has money invested in this project. They don't.
The investment in this resort is over $100 million so far, nobody is going to walk away. But, if they do, it's their money not yours or the county's. The people who think they lost the view of the water should have bought this property and built a house on it.
Just in case these people didn't notice there is a worldwide pandemic going on with major corporations going out of business. With a total cost close to $500 million this is one of the largest projects in Florida. The putt putt golf course that was there, which nobody went to, didn't quite bring in the big dollars, as with Kingsway Golf course again private owners sold it to new private owners aka Sunseeker. If you wanted to play golf there then you should have bought it. I guess it sucks not having money.
Jim Fisher
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.