Editor:
On Friday evening of Memorial Day weekend, my kitchen stove stopped working — my microwave had already stopped. It's never just one thing, you know! A call to a repairman resulted in listening to a recording that the shop would be closed until Tuesday. I couldn't blame them - it's a holiday weekend!
I had been wanting a gas grill for some time and this seemed like a good reason to get one — especially with the hurricane season opening next week! I always go to Sunshine Ace Hardware first for just about everything (have you seen those hilarious greeting cards?!) and did so on Saturday. True to form, a sales agent helped me choose a grill, arranged for delivery, even told me it was likely for tomorrow! The woman at checkout got approval for a free gas fill-up and I was on my way, one problem solved!
That brand new gas grill was delivered the very next day (on Saturday!) and is now sitting on my patio, with a full tank of gas and connected — ready for those ribs I intend to grill this evening. Thank you, Craig! Life is good. Thank you to Sunshine Ace Hardware! If you don't know them, make a point of visiting the store. You'll be happy you did!
Bonnie Leroy
Port Charlotte
