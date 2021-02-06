Editor:
I almost needed my smelling salts when I saw the article in today's paper (2/2/2021) quoting prices for Super Bowl tickets. Last week, $14,000, and a bargain this week at $7,000.
This is insane...enough said. My husband and I attended the second Super Bowl in Miami...53 years ago. We paid $12 each and I thought that was outrageous. His salary that season (after 9 years in the NFL) was $21,000. What has happened to common sense? Needless to say, we will not be in attendance this year!
Jayne Hall
Englewood
