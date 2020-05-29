Editor:
Recently, my wife fell in the house and fractured her hip.
During this time of stress, we had the extreme pleasure of dealing with the following people: The Punta Gorda Fire/EMS Department, Dr. John P. Braut (Associates in Orthopedics); the Bayfront Hospital nurses (Kristin in ER, Amanda, third floor and Samaria, life care center).
They demonstrated a very high degree of professionalism and a very willing attitude; they rose to our needs with exceptional speed, quality and effectiveness, which far exceeded our requirements and expectations. Their ability and cooperative attitudes must be a source of pride and a most valued asset to their organizations.
It is not often that we find ourselves expounding so generously upon the sterling qualities of individuals. In truth, we are not being generous — we are being just. They are deserving of praise and we wanted to be sure their fine accomplishments were brought to your attention.
Gene A. Mongiardini
Punta Gorda
