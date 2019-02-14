Editor:
"Rambunctious Romp with Don Pasquale."
Thank you to Tom Cappiello and the Peace River Team of Morgan Stanley who are the Season Sponsor of Gulfshore Opera in Charlotte County.
An enchanted public enjoyed a wonderful lighthearted Italian opera with superb vocals, expressive acting and elegant sets and costumes.
Gulfshore Opera continues to demonstrate its commitment to bringing cultural excellence to the Community. All of our friends are looking forward to the forthcoming "La Traviata" event, as well.
Charlotte County with its cultural sponsors reaching new heights.
Candace Wehbe
Punta Gorda
