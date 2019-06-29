Editor:
As a recently retired employee I feel compelled to answer the question of administrator raises: absolutely not! Our superintendent's performance does not merit a $13,000 increase in salary.
The superintendent and his current administration (and a few retired) have been running around like "Chicken Little" for years crying about teacher shortages and lack of funds to pay all employees a yearly cost of living and contractual step agreement increase. Support staff went for 13 years with absolutely nothing. More work responsibilities, but no additional pay. (Wages had to be increased for bus drivers because there were no applicants.) So, our board monitors the data for years and does nothing but "meet" about the looming crisis.
When the union finally prevailed in 2017-18 and the board agreed to 4 percent increases for employees, I was to receive only 2 percent because I was at the top of the salary schedule. Even though I have worked for CCPS for 29 years, I have more training in reading support than any other paraprofessional at my school, an outstanding employment record, my union reps had to fight to get another 2 percent to equal the 4 percent all other employees would receive.
I have been told many times that I am a highly valued employee. So this is how a highly valued, highly trained employee is rewarded? For the 2018-19 school year, the union was unable to secure that additional 2 percent for me.
Maybe 2 percent would be more appropriate as in "what's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander."
Karen Wood
Port Charlotte
