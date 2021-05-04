Support a local
Editor:
I recently had a need for a lift chair, with a quick delivery. A large local furniture store was not helpful with a six-week time frame.
However, we found Health Source in Port Charlotte, a wonderful medical supply store.
They had a good selection of lift chairs, good pricing and excellent service, with delivery next day.
Subsequently, there were problems with the chair. The owner, Nicholas, came to my home several times, assessed the issues and ordered parts. Upon further inspection, he determined this chair is a lemon. Nicholas contacted the manufacturer and I now sit in my new replacement chair.
I have dealt with several medical supply companies in the past, and none were close to the service, efficiency and courtesy of Nicholas and his office manager, Chris.
Need medical supplies of all kind? See these fine people at Health Source.
William Brennan
North Port
