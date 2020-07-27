Editor:
I read with interest the Sun article about the Clerk of Court race, because I’ve actually worked in the clerk’s office for 9 years and have worked directly with Clerk Eaton for four years. We wholeheartedly support Roger Eaton, our Clerk of Court.
It’s obvious the inexperienced, Sarasota County challenger will be running a negative campaign in order to get free newspaper publicity. In my experience, this is what desperate candidates do when they have nothing positive to talk about themselves.
Since taking office in 2017, Clerk Eaton has modernized the office, increased services to our citizens, and has done so while also reducing his budget each year. Our community has noticed – giving the Clerk’s Office a 98% favorable rating over the past year. While the opponent is an attorney, only one attorney has contributed to his campaign or endorsed him. On the contrary, Clerk Eaton so far has the public support of over 50 attorneys and law firms. Charlotte County citizens and local attorneys, who know best the quality of services our clerk’s office provides, overwhelmingly support Roger Eaton for obvious reasons.
Vote for Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court because he’s proven his abilities during his first term in office the last three years. Also, I wouldn’t consider voting for a candidate that won’t even vote for himself on November 3.
Daniel Revallo
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.