As we look back on Earth Day, April 22, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic let us be mindful of the imbalance that continues to develop in our planet`s ecosystems. Climate change due to man-made causes such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, inefficient agricultural practices, etc. continues to worsen, limiting the window of time that we have to mitigate its effects.
Like COVID-19, climate change is initially insidious. Unlike COVID-19 climate change plays out over a longer time scale. It is multi factorial. By the time it is recognized and serious attempts to mitigate its effects on our air, land, increasingly barren and invading seas are taken, we could be too late. Let us take concerted action now!
One current positive action is House Bill 763. The Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) has advocated for H.R. 763 working with legislators including Ted Deutsch (D-FL-22) and Francis Rooney (R-FL-19). H.R. 763 has been designed as a bipartisan free market approach to mitigating carbon dioxide release. It does not grow government and funnels the fines paid by industry directly to U.S. citizens, protecting the poor and the middle class. Farmers have been accounted for with rebates and our military has been exempted. The plan is to encourage industry with a financial incentives. This also helps to level the playing field for alternative energy sources that do not contribute to climate change.
Support your planet on Earth Day and every day. Support HR 763. Please contact your local legislator to ask if she/he is supporting this earth and citizen friendly bill.
Joe Oyer
Punta Gorda
