Editor:
Name-calling and teasing are for children and politicians. American politics have been hijacked by outlandish statements and hateful comments that help no one, except the politicians who make them.
This issue should concern all Americans because it excuses politicians from having to work together for solutions that create a better America. Instead, they are focused on perpetual division and coming up with witty names for each other.
Americans outside of politics can engage in political debate without such hateful rhetoric. Why can’t our “leaders” do the same?
The answer is simple. It is easier for politicians to attack each other than fulfill the duties of their office. Policy solutions don’t matter, provided you can think of a witty response to a petty attack. They thrive on the stark partisan divide because it excuses them from having to engage in meaningful bipartisan compromises.
Slowly, but surely, this lack of decorum and respect in politics will erode our democracy, which is dependent upon individuals uniting for a mutual cause.
It’s time we send a message to our political leaders. I say we vote for new leaders who work for a united country, where respectful and open debate is championed.
Daniel Schwarz
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.