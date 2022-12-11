Last month we celebrated Veteran’s Day. What a change from the Vietnam era where we were spat upon, ridiculed and shunned.
It seems we always need to find something to fight over. It took a few generations for the populace to change to a favorable opinion about the military.
A day does not go by that I don’t think about all the volunteers that donate a tremendous amount of their time and talents for the betterment of our community: county commissioners, City Council, Airport Authority, Charlotte County School Board, and many more supporting boards and advisory committees. “Thank you all for your service.”
Since I live and work in Punta Gorda allow me to focus on our City Council, and say, “Thank you for your service.” I don’t always agree with their decisions, but whole heartedly support their unselfish efforts. Jaha Cummings and Debbie Carey decided not to run for another term. “Thank you both for your service.”
Debbie Peterman and Bill Dryburgh were elected to replace them. Lynne Mathews has done a great job as mayor, and was recognized as such and elected by the board to continue in that position for two more years, with Melissa Lockhart as vice mayor.
Bill Dryburgh was also selected to be the city’s liaison to our airport. Great choice, and he was recognized as such at a recent Airport Authority meeting. Maybe we can now put all the contentiousness about airport privatization and signage behind us and focus on supporting our community.
