As we embark on this political season, we find a First Amendment protected by-product — yard signs, boat signs and political flags. Republican friends tell me they do not care for Trump's tweets, bullying, or deficit spending. They do like his macho nature, deregulation stance and of course, their money.
A Trump sign does not have qualifiers on it. It says, "I support Trump." By way of display, I support bullying, voter suppression, and in person voting only. I support putting babies in cages to deter asylum seekers. I do not believe that Black Lives Matter or that a woman should have control of her own body (but I can grab her by the ...). I believe police should "rough up" suspects as they are placed in the back of a patrol car and that white supremacists are, "good people."
I believe the stock market is the only gauge of the economy and that a returning worker laid off by the pandemic is a "job created" and that Covid-19 is "behind us." I do not believe in science, statistics, or medicine if the facts contradict me. I believe it is acceptable to belittle persons with disabilities.
It is all wrapped up in that sign or your car, boat, business, or lawn. This election is not a Trump cafeteria. You must accept it all because apparently, character no longer counts. Your heart would say "no" to these labels but no one hears your heart. Everyone sees your signs without qualifiers.
Greg Metge
Punta Gorda
