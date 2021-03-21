Editor:
On behalf of the Sky Family YMCA Harbor Nights committee, we would like to thank our sponsors and committee members who made this event possible.
Special thanks to Millennium Physician Group, Platinum Sponsor, Wrightway Emergency Services, Gold Sponsor, and Smugglers Foundation, Silver Sponsor. The event committee made up of local community leaders gave us unwavering support. Special thanks to our YMCA staff members whose dedication to the Y mission exceeds expectations.
This year, local Y served 376 kids in afterschool programs, 352 children in summer camp and 1,311 children learned to swim. This would not be possible without the collective support of our community. Thank you for helping us make Charlotte County a great place to raise a family.
Kim Amontree
Cara Reynolds
Co-Chairs YMCA Harbor Nights
