In Englewood, we are watching the classic battle between corporate America and local small businesses. The marketing department of a corporate chain has decided to sell doughnuts next door to the best doughnut shop in town, and sell ice cream across the street from the best ice cream shop in town.
I hope people will continue to support the small businesses, the backbone of our local economy.
Howard Dunn
Englewood
