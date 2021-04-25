Editor:
There were several items on today's Sun that I'd like to comment on. Support for transgender youth participating in female sports is wrong.
According to statistics, there are 1.4 million transgender adults in a country of 330,000,000 people. That equals .48% of the population. How is it right when 99.52% of the population must allow biological males to compete with biological females?
We should treat everyone with respect, but biology is biology and no matter how you identify, XX and XY chromosomes that you are born with are not interchangeable. This gives a physical advantage to men competing in women's sports.
I also am getting tired of the Mazie Mae letters. Do you enjoy expressing your opinion as a way to insult conservative, literate people? The leftist slant of the Sun in reporting news and editorial opinions is increasing daily. If you want to cater to the larger majority of subscribers, keep to the middle. Present both sides of a news story and let your readers decide to agree or disagree.
We are intelligent and don't need leftist propaganda every day.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
