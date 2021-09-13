According to polling done by Pew Research published in June of this year, 59% of U.S. adults say that abortion should be legal, whereas 39% say it should, in all or most cases, be illegal. The percentage of American women supporting legal abortion has been growing for years.
Despite these numbers, Republicans in Texas, mostly white males, passed a bizarre law empowering average people to file suit against women who have abortions. Suits can also be filed against those who assist with abortions in any way. Suddenly, an innocent Uber driver could be at risk of being sued merely because they provided transportation for a woman to a medical appointment.
When asked to stop this unconstitutional law, the U.S. Supreme Court, by the slimmest majority, refused. Their spineless failure to act without a hearing paved the way for abortion to be illegal in Texas, including In cases of rape and incest. Other states are likely to follow.
This is appalling, but the most distressing thing is the sneaky way in which the Supreme Court, through inaction, decided one of the most controversial legal decisions of our time. There are ardent viewpoints on both sides of the troublesome abortion debate and citizens have a right to hear them.
We won’t hear those viewpoints however, because the Supreme Court took the coward’s way out.
This travesty leaves little doubt that the structure and make-up of the Supreme Court must be changed to assure the court reflects the will of the people.
