So-called constitutional conservative Republicans and their "conservative" Supreme Court majority would like to throw out 100 years of legal precedent to advance their ideas which only increase their political power and limit the power of everyone else. Concurring SCOTUS opinions bring into question anything that is not specifically written in the constitution.
Constitutional Amendment IX reads: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” The peoples rights do not have to be written into the Constitution to be real and important. The argument that they have to be written there is specifically enjoined against by the constitution.
The path on which the SCOTUS is embarked qualifies as bad behavior; it it throws out 100 years of legal precedence, it endangers the people of this country in limiting the government's effort to control climate change, and the efforts to dismantle democratic institutions upon which this country is based in favor of strategies that would empower the GOP are not good behavior. Article III sec. 1 of the Constitution reads: “ . . . The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behavior, . . .” Bad behavior does not have to be treasonous, or even illegal, but simply “Bad.”
Endangerment of our planet by the limiting of our government’s ability to protect us, disregard for legal precedent, and attempts to dismantle our democratic institutions, certainly describe “Bad Behavior."
