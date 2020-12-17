Editor:
Well, well, the SCOTUS who are of the people, by the people and for the people did not even listen to people via their representatives. I guess they too feel that the Constitution of the United States is just a piece of parchment paper in the archives. They could have at least listened to the arguments as there was a mound of evidence as been reported.
My opinion is that they did not want to hear it because then they might have to throw a monkey wrench into the election results. They are appointed to uphold the Constitution not disregard it. Did you ever wonder why the Democrats were pushing Amy Coney Barrett to "recuse" herself if any election suits were brought by the Republicans. Maybe, just maybe they knew exactly what they planned to do with the ballot fraud.
They wanted to not be blamed if the evidence was enough to change things. They could have used the hearing of the arguments to intervene in the way some states conduct their elections, especially federal elections for the president of the U.S.
As for the "Roberts" court; not impressed. He was fair before his Obamacare ruling but now has shifted his allegiance it seems. We do not have to worry about the Dems "packing the court." Seems like they have the court already.
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
