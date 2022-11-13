Now that Donald Trump's SCOTUS appointees have overturned women's rights to choice, a basic right has been taken from them. These same judges ruled that people have the right to bear arms that have taken the lives of children in schools! Is there something wrong here?
Total hypocrisy! Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett lied when they were asked if they would overturn Roe vs. Wade. They should be impeached from the Supreme Court! This version of SCOTUS is politically motivated instead of governed by the law, which it has always been. With the evidence the January 6th investigating committee is presenting how then president Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, evidence provided by his own supporters, his presidency will go down as an American tragedy and how close we came to having our Democracy taken from us.
Every president, as well as members of Congress take the Constitutional Oath. Most, like Mike Pence, live up to it. Some, like Donald Trump and his congressional supporters do not. If our freedoms, Constitution and Democracy are to survive, we need to elect candidates who live up to our expectations and prosecute those who do not! That also includes Governor Ron DeSantis, who thinks he has the power to force Floridians how to think and speak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.