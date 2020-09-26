Editor:

The Supreme Court was not meant to be politically partisan. To unscrupulously manipulate to do so is unAmerican, an act of sleazy politics with a total lack of integrity. We the people of this great nation should show the world we do have veracity by voting out of office senators who vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice before the presidential election.

Hank Pruitt

Port Charlotte

