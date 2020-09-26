Editor:
The Supreme Court was not meant to be politically partisan. To unscrupulously manipulate to do so is unAmerican, an act of sleazy politics with a total lack of integrity. We the people of this great nation should show the world we do have veracity by voting out of office senators who vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice before the presidential election.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.