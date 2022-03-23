Do as I say, not as I do! Tyrannical dictators can operate at any level of society, from a spouse, supervisor, law enforcement, elected and unelected government official, all the way to the White House.
After two years enduring some degree of lock down, dependent upon your governing official’s belief in the empowerment of: “never let a crisis go to waste;” will we recover our full rights granted as Americans?
How many realize the major media outlet: New York Times finally confirmed the Hunter Biden laptop article was verified to be true, as was originally reported by the New York Post in October 2020. How many of you Biden voters, knowing that to be fact, would still vote for Biden if the election were today?
A poll was taken in 2020 after the election when more people became aware of the possible truth and of the Democrats who admitted voting for Biden, one in six said they would not have voted for him. For the last 14 months an imposter, illegitimate, illegally elected person has been residing in the Oval Office, allowed to pick cabinet members, judicial appointees and represent himself as the President domestically and internationally.
The Supreme Court should convene immediately with the sole purpose of acknowledging the story, being indisputable, promptly set a date for a new Presidential election, before Biden can bring any more irreversible harm to our country and its citizenry; or lying, cheating, and stealing will become the accepted norm in future Presidential elections.
