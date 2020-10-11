Editor:
Few in our modern daily routine ask ourselves what people 200 years ago would do as we turn on the microwave. Today we have airplanes, cars, telecommunications and more efficient firearms than muskets.
We have the understanding of what causes disease and doctors that can perform modern miracles. Yet surprisingly when it comes to judges some want them to look to what people 200 years ago thought. This strict adherence to 200-year-old thought limits the opportunities our modern world could give us. Democrats want judges that live and think in our world and Republicans want judges that live in the past.
Today we have a President that expects all branches of government to bend to his will. Kings 200 years ago did the same thing. Trump apparently pays little in taxes and is under audit by the head of the IRS who Trump can fire. Trump if he breaks the law can get the Attorney General to bend to his will.
We need a presidency for today not a king of yesteryear . Cabinet appointees approved by the Senate should have terms so they can act without risk of being fired and investigate a corrupt president. Kings were above the law 200 years ago. Judges that judge from the 18th century will see presidents also above the law. We don’t live in the past and neither should the Supreme Court.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
