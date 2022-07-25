State legislatures are passing laws that force children who are pregnant to give birth. Is this not child abuse and slavery?
While adamant about female pregnancy, none of these laws seem to give any attention to the males involved in that pregnancy. Should not a blood sample be required to be taken from the baby to determine its DNA and to be used to hunt down the father if not already known? Why is the sole responsibility placed on the underage girl but none on the father of the baby?
If the father is older, has he not committed a crime? Is the male not responsible to provide care for his child at least to its age 18? Why the blatant inequality?
The Supreme Court blindly could not find anything in the Constitution relevant to equality under the law, child abuse, security in one’s person, abortion or a fundamental personal right to determine the meaning of life. They also ignored the Declaration of Independence that all men – meaning all humans – are created equal. They upheld instead their personal beliefs which appear biased.
State legislatures are following suit. Now state legislatures are being told that they do not have to abide by their state constitutions or submit to their state supreme courts. Does the same principle then not apply to the Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court?
Are we creating a government with no balance of powers, a lawless government or one of arbitrary, capricious laws?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.